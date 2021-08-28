Syra Yousuf talks about 'honest conversations' with Nooreh around critics, trolls

Syra Yousuf touches on having 'honest conversations' with Nooreh about critics, trolls

Actor Syra Yousuf is giving a glimpse into her unique bond with daughter Nooreh.

The actor, who shares her seven-year-old child with ex-husband Shahroz Sabzwari, is touching on how day-to-day controversies about parents tend to affect Nooreh.

The Sinf-e-Aahan star's confessions as a single mother came after host Maliha Rehman asked the actor about her worries around daughter's upbringing amongst trolls and social media.

"You and her father are famous people," began Maliha. "You are also in the midst of controversies every now and then. Does it worry you that when Nooreh gets older, these controversies might get to her? Kids are also on social media they get to read what others are saying. "

Maliha also iterated that netizens and Twitter mob sometimes could get mean and say harsh words.



"There are trolls out there who can be very cruel. Does it worry you that these controversies about you or her father could affect her?"



Responding to the host's question, Syra pressed on the fact it's a parent's job to get worried, however, the best she can do is control her actions only.



“I think parent's job is to worry for their kids for the entire life. I do worry a lot about such things, but I think how I manage to deal with such stress is that I’m only responsible for my actions.”

Syra also went on to admit that there are times when she has to have honest conversations with her daughter since they are very close. As a mother, Syra strives hard to prepare Nooreh for what's coming ahead.

“I can do the best for my daughter, no one else can. Meanwhile, I can just prepare her for what it can be out there. I am actually very close to her and we have honest conversations about things. I personally believe that when you are upbringing your child you have to prepare them for what’s out there, but also let them know that you are safe and secure if you’ve got a good compass within yourself”, she concluded.