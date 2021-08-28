 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Aug 28 2021
By
Web Desk

'Pragmatic' Queen knew how to tackle Meghan, Harry's royal exit from the start

By
Web Desk

Saturday Aug 28, 2021

'Whole strategy was developed right at the very beginning and the mechanism was always there,' said an expert

Queen Elizabeth already knew how to deal with any controversies, in case Meghan Markle and Prince Harry decided to quit the royal family. 

As revealed by royal expert Stewart Pearce, the Duke and Duchess's exit from the royal family caused "an eruption within the hegemony."

He told Royally Us podcast, "The eruption took because of Harry and Meghan leaving the way that they did, although of course, their departure was well-known about by Prince Charles, by the Queen and also by Prince William, etc way before we knew about it."

The expert continued, "You can just imagine when Harry, full of love for the lady he was falling in love with, arrived back and went to see Her Majesty. She'd have said 'let's take this easily, let's court her for a year, and then let's talk again.'

"They talked again from what I understand from the people that I know, and Harry was emphatic 'I want to marry her' and the strategy was created.

Pearce revealed further, "Her Majesty would say 'what happens if this doesn't work with the British people?'

"So the whole strategy was developed right at the very beginning, it came to a shock to us but actually, the mechanism was always there, all of the possibilities.

"That's how pragmatic Her Majesty is, which is why she's able to fly like an eagle over the whole thing observing, and not get caught up in the corruption or the vilification or the negativity."

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian upset with Kanye for inviting Marilyn Manson to DONDA event

Kim Kardashian upset with Kanye for inviting Marilyn Manson to DONDA event

Prince William lauded by ex-Royal Marine who lost his home to arson attack

Prince William lauded by ex-Royal Marine who lost his home to arson attack
Angelina Jolie hits 10 millions followers on Instagram in seven days

Angelina Jolie hits 10 millions followers on Instagram in seven days

China takes action against 'chaotic' online fan culture

China takes action against 'chaotic' online fan culture
Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott's romance going 'stronger than ever' ahead of baby's arrival

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott's romance going 'stronger than ever' ahead of baby's arrival

Channing Tatum, Zoe Kravitz ‘taking it very slow’ in early stages of romance

Channing Tatum, Zoe Kravitz ‘taking it very slow’ in early stages of romance

'I was lucky,' says Afghan filmmaker Sadat on fleeing Kabul

'I was lucky,' says Afghan filmmaker Sadat on fleeing Kabul
Reese Witherspoon recalls sexist caricature that left her in tears

Reese Witherspoon recalls sexist caricature that left her in tears
Pink is in mourning after her father loses battle to cancer

Pink is in mourning after her father loses battle to cancer

British music festivals ready to rock despite high COVID-19 cases

British music festivals ready to rock despite high COVID-19 cases
Orlando Bloom recalls 1988 accident that nearly took his life

Orlando Bloom recalls 1988 accident that nearly took his life
Sandra Oh admits ‘Grey Anatomy’ fame was ‘traumatizing’ for her

Sandra Oh admits ‘Grey Anatomy’ fame was ‘traumatizing’ for her

Latest

view all