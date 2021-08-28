Eng vs Ind: Kohli praises Robinson, puts collapse down to scoreboard pressure

India's captain Virat Kohli gives a post-match interview after their defeat on fourth day of the third cricket Test match between England and India at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds, northern England, on August 28, 2021. — AFP

England's Ollie Robinson struck four times with the second new ball.

England beat India by an innings and 76 runs to level the series.

"He understands his skills really well," Kohli about Robinson.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli has lauded England's Ollie Robinson — who took 5-65 — for his impressive bowling, despite the captain being one of his victims. He also put India's collapse on Saturday down to scoreboard pressure.

England's Ollie Robinson struck four times with the second new ball as the hosts thrashed India by an innings and 76 runs to level the series on day four of the third Test at Headingley on Saturday.

WATCH: Winning moment when England triumphed over India in third Test



Kohli praised the Sussex seamer by saying: "He understands his skills really well, understands angles, swings the ball both ways, is very consistent and especially in these conditions. A real find for them."

Kohli, whose side must regroup quickly before the fourth Test at the Oval starting on Thursday, insisted he had no regrets about batting first as he put India's collapse down to "scoreboard pressure".

"We knew we were always up against it when you are all out for 78 and the opposition then puts such a big score on the board," he said.

"We did well to stay in the game yesterday, fight back as much as we could, and gave ourselves a chance. But the pressure today was outstanding from the England bowlers," he said.

Read more: 'Too late' Virat Kohli, Nasser Hussain says after dismissal



"The English bowlers were outstanding today. The pressure was relentless and difficult to deal with. The batting order crumbled."

Kohli added: "Quite bizarre (the first innings), it can happen in this country [...] we thought the pitch was good to bat on, coming on nicely. But the discipline forced mistakes... it's difficult to cope when you're not scoring runs."