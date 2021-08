Ayeza Khan gushes over Gulsim Ali aka Aslihan Hatun as she returns to Instagram

Turkish star Gülsim Ali, who portrays the role of Aslihan Hatun in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, left Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan gushing with her stunning photos on social media.



Gülsim Ali aka Aslihan turned to Instagram and shared her stunning beach photos to announce her return on social media after a short break of 15 days.

The Turkish actor posted the dazzling pictures with caption “I’m back” followed by a beach with umbrella emoji.

The endearing post also caught the attention of Ayeza Khan.



The Mehar Posh actor can’t stop gushing over Aslihan and dropped sweet comment to admire her.

Ayeza commented “Beauty” followed by a heart-eyed emoji.

Gülsim’s fans also flooded the comment section with praises shortly after she posted her photos.

The Turkish star had last posted on Instagram on August 14.