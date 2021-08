Liam Payne finally drops new ‘Sunshine’ MV

Lyricist and singer Liam Payne shows off his peppy nature in a brand new music video (MV) titled Sunshine.



The song is an official motion picture soundtrack for the brand new film Ron’s Gone Wrong and features the relationship between a young boy and his malfunctioning companion device named Ron.

The song also features a peppy aura and even a rooster that hangs around Liam Payne’s cut-aways on a breakfast table.

Check it out below: