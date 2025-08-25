Bianca Censor prepares to leave Kanye West as she makes bank off his 'weird' demands

Bianca Censor making bank off Kanye West's weird demands and preparing for divorce

Kanye West’s wife, Bianca Censor, is saving every dime he pays her and preparing to leave his sinking ship.

"It's no secret Bianca is using this whole situation to her advantage, and not just to raise her profile," an insider told Radar Online.

"Kanye compensates her handsomely every time she does one of those ridiculous stunts he dreams up, and she's saving every dime," the tipster revealed.

According to the source, Kanye pays Bianca $250,000 per spectacle.

"Making her do these excessive acts and paying her lots of money for it is the ultimate act of financial domination for Kanye. He gets off on it and she's making bank off his fetish," said the mole.

They added that Bianca is "squirreling it all away" and has saved up around $10 million as of now.

"So when all this is said and done, she'll have a nice cushion, which she feels she deserves for putting up with his nonsense," the mole said.

According to the source, the prodigious payouts are sinking West into an even deeper hole

The mole said Kanye is running out of cash, as his primary source of income, performing, has been taken away due to his controversial remarks.

"Plus, he's had so many contracts canceled and made very bad real estate deals, all while he hasn't stopped spending like he's earning millions a day. It's going to end in disaster," they explained.