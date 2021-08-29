 
Sunday Aug 29 2021
Kanye West 'working on rebuilding their relationship'

Sunday Aug 29, 2021

Kanye West ‘working on rebuilding their relationship’
Kanye West ‘working on rebuilding their relationship’

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are currently working on rebuilding their relationship according to a number of experts.

The news has been brought forward in a report by TMZ and according to their findings, the duo is far more concerned with “rebuilding the foundation of their relationship.”

The report also suggests that Kim is looking to retract her divorce petition but no legal moves have been made yet.

For those unversed, the rumors began spreading once she walked onto the Donda set wearing a Balenciaga wedding dress. 

