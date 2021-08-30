Prince Harry, Meghan Markle harbour no regrets over dramatic royal exit

Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not 'have any regrets about the decisions they have made'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have no regrets on stepping down from their roles as senior royals.



According to Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, the writers of Sussex biography Finding Freedom, Harry and Meghan are ‘proud’ of the work they have been doing since separating from the royal family.



Scobie and Durand claimed multiple sources have told them that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not “have any regrets about the decisions they have made.”

The book also mentions that the two royals had reportedly decided to quit their royal roles due to “focus on social issues and helping the world.”