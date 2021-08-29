 
Sunday Aug 29 2021
'Game Of Thrones' actress asks US president to protect Afghan women

'Game Of Thrones" Lena Headey is raising voice for Afghan women after the fall of Kabul the Taliban.

The actress, who essayed the role of Cersei Lannister in the HBO fantasy series on Saturday voiced support for a march that was due to be held outside the White House.

Taking to Instagram, Lena shared a poster for the demonstration that demands President Joe Biden not to abandon Afghan women.

According to the actress, the march to the White House would take place on Sunday to appeal to the Biden Administration to act immediately to protect and support Afghan women. 

