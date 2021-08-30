 
Monday Aug 30 2021
‘Big Bang Theory’s Simon Helberg reveals why he got a French passport

Monday Aug 30, 2021

‘Big Bang Theory’s Simon Helberg recently got candid about all the lengths he had to go through to land a spot on Annette.

The actor recently sat down with Metro UK and got candid about the struggles he underwent to land a role in Annette.

He began by admitting, “These were people who I wanted to work with so badly, and the coming together of that crew I knew was something that would never happen [again],’ he explains. ‘And I was such an enormous fan of theirs that I managed to procure a script.”

He also added, “So, of course, I lied and said I was a European citizen and figured, well, I’ll back my way into that if it’s necessary, but I had no real game plan.”

“He responded right away and liked it, and then, of course, the heavy lifting came into play which was, ‘Which one of these little countries in this union will accept me so that I can be a part of this film?’”

“And so I had to do a lot of hustling and ended up with a French passport, one way or another, and got the role in the film, but it was eternal.”

