Max George gives update on ‘The Wanted’ bandmate Tom Parker’s tumour battle

British signer Max George has shared a health update of Tom Parker amidst his brain tumour battle.

During an appearance on Good Morning Britain, The Wanted member, 32, gave fans an update about his fellow bandmember, saying he is doing “amazingly well.”

Parker has been battling a stage four tumour since 2020 and has also undergone radiotherapy and chemotherapy.

Reacting to the news, George said that Parker’s diagnosis came as a “massive shock” to him.

“Honestly, he’s doing amazingly well. Tom is a different breed of animal and he’s tackling it with everything,” said George.

“He’s doing great, he’s just set up concert at the Albert Hall as well, called Inside My Head, which is for Stand Up To Cancer. We’re really look forward to that,” he went on to say.

“He’s got some great acts on, I know Becky Hill is doing it, McFly, KSI. I’ll hopefully be front row there, watching that,” he said.

“That’s just him, that’s the way he is with everything, and this is no different, unbelievably. It’s really not. Tom just gets on with everything. I’m really looking forward to seeing him,” he added.