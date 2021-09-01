 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 01 2021
By
Web Desk

Twitter reacts to 'Lux Style Awards' nominations

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 01, 2021

Twitter reacts to Lux Style Awards nominations

Fans are casting their votes for their favourite actors, TV dramas , musicians and writers after  nominations for the 20th Lux Style Awards were announced.

Hundreds of people took to social media websites to wish their favorite stars luck as the voting began on the official website of the Lux Style Awards.

This year's nominations are dominated by Geo Entertainment that bagged 25 nods in different categories.

Twitter users are discussing why their favorite actors and TV serials or OST's deserve the prestigious award this year.

Here're some Twitter reactions:







More From Entertainment:

'Cambridge family is moving to Windsor to be closer to the Queen'

'Cambridge family is moving to Windsor to be closer to the Queen'
Temporary shrine built to pay tribute to Princess Diana on her death anniversary

Temporary shrine built to pay tribute to Princess Diana on her death anniversary

Scott Disick blasts Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker romance to her ex Younes Bendjima

Scott Disick blasts Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker romance to her ex Younes Bendjima
Dwayne Johnson does double take after looking at doppelganger

Dwayne Johnson does double take after looking at doppelganger
Kourtney Kardashian shows off fashion skills by wearing corset as a skirt

Kourtney Kardashian shows off fashion skills by wearing corset as a skirt
'Only Murders in the Building' to feature Selena Gomez

'Only Murders in the Building' to feature Selena Gomez
'Mission: Impossible' sues insurance company over 7 COVID shutdowns

'Mission: Impossible' sues insurance company over 7 COVID shutdowns
Kim Kardashian slammed for listening to Kanye West's 'Donda' album on mute

Kim Kardashian slammed for listening to Kanye West's 'Donda' album on mute
'Kurulus: Osman' producer says shooting for new season is underway

'Kurulus: Osman' producer says shooting for new season is underway

'Candyman' takes pandemic-hit US box office by storm, amasses $22m in opening

'Candyman' takes pandemic-hit US box office by storm, amasses $22m in opening
Camila Cabello shares Shawn Mendes' interesting sleeping habit

Camila Cabello shares Shawn Mendes' interesting sleeping habit
Khloe Kardashian keeps things amicable with ex Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian keeps things amicable with ex Tristan Thompson

Latest

view all