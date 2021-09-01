Ayeza Khan wows fans with her enchanting looks

Ayeza Khan - who lives in millions of hearts due to her stellar performance - shared series of stunning pictures from her latest photoshoot on social media to give admirers major style envy.

Danish Taimoor's sweetheart looked smashing in traditional outfit, attracting massive applause from fans.

Pakistan's charming actress has once again mesmerised fans with her enchanting looks during the latest styling session.

The 'Mehar Posh' actress's appearance in chic outfit narrates the tales of eastern heritage, encompassing tradition with a touch of new fashion. She gave perfection to her look with traditional jewelry that served her as a beauty elevator.

Ayeza's gorgeous outfit is treasured with all those breathtaking details & elegance that will create the magic for her fans.