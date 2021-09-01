Princess Diana was eyeing a career in Hollywood before she died

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appeared to have been walking the same path as Princess Diana with their move to the US.



As it turns out, the late Princess of Wales too had plans of moving to California with her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, and get into the Hollywood business.

According to her former voice coach Stewart Pearce, there were many offers made to the late royal and she had actually considered taking them up, before her life was tragically cut short by the 1997 car crash in Paris.

“There were a number of major projects brewing in her consciousness through offers that had been offered to her,” Pearce told the Daily Mail on the People’s Princess’ 24th death anniversary.

“One of the major opportunities that she wanted to create was to start developing documentaries about three charitable interests that would then be assimilated into major movie pictures,” he shared.

“She was planning on spending a lot of time in Hollywood. The point was that Diana was really beginning to explore her creative power,” he went on to say.

“Everything she did was signed with the autograph of excellence, meaning she consulted the right people. It was all about the highest echelon of opinions that could be maintained for the greatest project management,” Pearce told the outlet.

“So I know whomever she employed or worked in liaison with it would have been an excellent standard moving towards the possibility of an award-winning status. There is no doubt. She was all full of the action of co-creativity,” he said.

He went on to clarify that Diana strictly wanted to work behind the camera and was not interested in becoming a movie star.

“That is something that Diana was not interested in, not at all. You can see how emphatic I am. Although she was an aficionado and keen enthusiast about the performing arts, particularly dance, [acting] was not something she saw as being her new creative trajectory,” he added.