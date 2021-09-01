 
Wednesday Sep 01 2021
MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

Dwayne Johnson 'honored' to officially confirm 'Jungle Cruise' sequel

MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

Wednesday Sep 01, 2021

Dwayne Johnson 'honored' to officially confirm 'Jungle Cruise' sequel
Dwayne Johnson ‘honored’ to officially confirm ‘Jungle Cruise’ sequel

US actor and former professional wrestler Dwayne Johnson, best known by his ring name The Rock, on Wednesday confirmed the sequel of his latest film Jungle Cruise.

The Black Adam actor took to Instagram and shared a video from his gym where he confirmed the sequel.

The Rock said in the caption “So cool and honored to officially announce our JUNGLE CRUISE SEQUEL!!!.”

“THANK YOU guys around the world for turning JUNGLE CRUISE into a FRANCHISE. THANK YOU to our DISNEY partners and filmmakers (Jaume Collet-Serra) for your trust, shared vision and intent to deliver for families around the world.”

“The intrepid Dr Lily Houghton and fearless Skipper Frank aka THE PUN-SLINGER return to take you all on the ADVENTURE OF A LIFETIME!!!,” Dwayne said and added “Did you hear about the chameleon who couldn’t change colors?… he suffered from reptile dysfunction.”

He also used hashtags “#JungleCruise #TheSequel #TheFranchise.”

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, the Jungle Cruise was released on July 30, 2021.

