Arrest warrant issued against Ayesha Sana for cybercrime

Arrest warrant issues against Ayesha Sana for cybercrime

Actor and host Ayesha Sana has been summoned to the court under the allegations of cybercrime.

On Tuesday, Lahore court issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against Ayesha, after a plaintiff named Yousuf Baig accused her of defaming his family online.

As per reports, Yousuf's complaint noted that Ayesha posted inappropriate photos of his wife and daughter on social media without permission. The photos posted have “brought disgrace” upon his family.

Earlier in July 2020, Ayesha was also summoned to the courts for fraud. The host was accused of borrowing Rs.2million from the plaintiff, later returning them with a bounced check.

