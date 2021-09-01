'Very ashamed': Stephen Amell breaks silence over being kicked out of plane

 
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 01 2021
By
Web Desk

Stephen Amell has broken his silence over the incident concerning him being kicked off of an airline after he was allegedly misbehaving with his wife.

The 40-year-old spoke up about the incident on the Inside of You podcast saying that he was "very ashamed" about it. 

"Ultimately, very ashamed of it, trying to make amends for it, specifically with my wife," Amell said.

Stating the reason why the incident took place to begin with, the Heels actor shared that he had consumed alcohol prior to his flight which led him to act out.  

He went on to say that his outburst had nothing to do with his wife Cassandra Jean, whom he previously pinned an argument with her as the reason for his wild behaviour.   

"I had too many drinks, and I had too many drinks in a public place, and I got on a plane. I was pissed off about something else that had nothing to do with Cass, my wife, and I picked a fight. Just picked a fight because I wanted to be loud and upset," Amell added.

"My wife said one thing the entire time, which was, 'If you don't lower your voice, they're going to kick you off the plane,'

"Honestly, I can’t even remember what I was upset about, which was indicative of two things. A, Handle your liquor. I had too many drinks, right? And B, it clearly wasn’t important,

"I’m actually, frankly, like deeply ashamed of it. I was quiet for 10 minutes, a guy came back. Clearly I had made somebody uncomfortable, somebody said something and they just made the decision, you've gotta get off the plane."

Reflecting on the incident the Arrow star said that he found the situation "scary" as he could have jeopardised his career in a matter of seconds.  

"The scariest part is I was inebriated, I was upset, and it would have been very easy... what if I just casually, flippantly, not being in sound mind and body, if I offer like a quick passive [expletive] off — and all of a sudden I’m in these bracelets? I mean, maybe I destroy my entire life, my entire career," Amell said.

