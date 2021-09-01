Brie Larson addresses ‘people-pleasing’ struggles

Brie Larson recently got candid about her struggles with people-pleasing during a candid admission.

The star got candid about it all during her interview with Dax Shepard on the Armchair Expert and was quoted saying, “The last year-and-a-half or two years, I feel like the universe has confronted me with the need to be able to confront [situations], and confront sooner, and just go, 'Eh. I don't like that'.”

“I'll find that, especially with smaller things, I'll just be like 'It's just not worth it.' And now I'm like, you know what’s not worth it? Being uncomfortable and then having resentment and then being weird to somebody forever. That's not it. Why not just get it over with and say, '[That's] not my preference'.”

She also admitted that the fear of confrontation was “people please motivated mixed with 'I must be wrong'.”

“I don't want to look like a fool for saying something when I'm obviously wrong. It's just my opinion. That can't be right. There's the intellectual part of me that’s like, yeah of course, love everybody, I get it.”

“But then, like, do I really feel that? Because I'll find myself skipping ahead, like, Well, I know I'm wrong, I know I shouldn’t have this resentment or I know I shouldn't feel this way so I'm just gonna act like I don't. But it doesn’t really work.”

Before concluding she added, “That’s just another way of us tricking ourselves into not confronting. We’re like, I'm a nice person so I'm just gonna be OK with them.”