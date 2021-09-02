 
Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Thursday Sep 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Indian TV star and 'Bigg Boss 13' winner Sidharth Shukla dies at 40

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 02, 2021

Shukla died of cardiac arrest at a hospital in Mumbai. He was 40.
Shukla died of cardiac arrest at a hospital in Mumbai. He was 40. 

Famed Indian TV actor Sidharth Shukla, who bagged the winning title of reality show Bigg Boss 13, passed away on Thursday. 

As reported by Indian media, Shukla died of cardiac arrest at a hospital in Mumbai. He was 40.

 An official at the Cooper Hospital said the actor suffered a massive heart attack this morning. 

"He was brought dead to the hospital some time ago," the senior Cooper Hospital official told news agencies.

Shukla is survived by his mother and two sisters. 

Soon after his death was announced, a number of celebrities started pouring out condolence messages on Twitter. 

Actor Manoj Bajpayee wrote, "OMG!!! This is So Shocking!!! Words will fail to describe the shock and sense of loss of his near and dear ones !!! May he res in peace !!! No yaar !!!!"

His Bigg Boss co-contestant Himanshi Khurana tweeted, "Oh my God. It’s hard to believe. RIP Sidharth Shukla."

Comedian and actor Sunil Grover tweeted, "Shocked and sad to know about Sidharth Shukla. Gone too soon. Prayers. Rest in peace." Actor Nimrat Kaur wrote, "Heartfelt condolences to the loved ones of late Sidharth Shukla. Terribly shocking and distressing news…."

Sidharth Shukla made his TV debut in 2008 show Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na. In 2014, he made his Bollywood debut in a supporting role in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.

He went on to win season 13 of Bigg Boss and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 and collected immense fame. 

More From Showbiz:

LSA 2021: 5 scenes from Alif that gave us goosebumps! Watch Here

LSA 2021: 5 scenes from Alif that gave us goosebumps! Watch Here
Saira Banu 'is now stable, suffered lot of stress after Dilip Kumar's death': Faisal Farooqui

Saira Banu 'is now stable, suffered lot of stress after Dilip Kumar's death': Faisal Farooqui
Shilpa Shetty to part ways with Raj Kundra: 'Troubles aren't going away'

Shilpa Shetty to part ways with Raj Kundra: 'Troubles aren't going away'
'Whoever does not like my songs, can stop listening to them': Alizeh Shah

'Whoever does not like my songs, can stop listening to them': Alizeh Shah
Lux Style Awards 2021: Hiba Bukhari’s fans are all heart for her drama serial ‘Deewangi’

Lux Style Awards 2021: Hiba Bukhari’s fans are all heart for her drama serial ‘Deewangi’
Arrest warrant issued against Ayesha Sana for cybercrime

Arrest warrant issued against Ayesha Sana for cybercrime
Dilip Kumar’s wife Saira Banu hospitalized

Dilip Kumar’s wife Saira Banu hospitalized
‘Never judge a mother’, Yasir Hussain emphasizes on the role of a mom

‘Never judge a mother’, Yasir Hussain emphasizes on the role of a mom
Farah Khan reportedly diagnosed with coronavirus

Farah Khan reportedly diagnosed with coronavirus
Twitter reacts to 'Lux Style Awards' nominations

Twitter reacts to 'Lux Style Awards' nominations
LSA 2021: How to vote for your favorite stars?

LSA 2021: How to vote for your favorite stars?
Mahira Khan exudes bravery, zest in 'Ek Hai Nigar' teaser 2

Mahira Khan exudes bravery, zest in 'Ek Hai Nigar' teaser 2

Latest

view all