Indian TV star and 'Bigg Boss 13' winner Sidharth Shukla dies at 40

Famed Indian TV actor Sidharth Shukla, who bagged the winning title of reality show Bigg Boss 13, passed away on Thursday.

As reported by Indian media, Shukla died of cardiac arrest at a hospital in Mumbai. He was 40.

An official at the Cooper Hospital said the actor suffered a massive heart attack this morning.

"He was brought dead to the hospital some time ago," the senior Cooper Hospital official told news agencies.



Shukla is survived by his mother and two sisters.

Soon after his death was announced, a number of celebrities started pouring out condolence messages on Twitter.

Actor Manoj Bajpayee wrote, "OMG!!! This is So Shocking!!! Words will fail to describe the shock and sense of loss of his near and dear ones !!! May he res in peace !!! No yaar !!!!"

His Bigg Boss co-contestant Himanshi Khurana tweeted, "Oh my God. It’s hard to believe. RIP Sidharth Shukla."

Comedian and actor Sunil Grover tweeted, "Shocked and sad to know about Sidharth Shukla. Gone too soon. Prayers. Rest in peace." Actor Nimrat Kaur wrote, "Heartfelt condolences to the loved ones of late Sidharth Shukla. Terribly shocking and distressing news…."

Sidharth Shukla made his TV debut in 2008 show Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na. In 2014, he made his Bollywood debut in a supporting role in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.

He went on to win season 13 of Bigg Boss and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 and collected immense fame.