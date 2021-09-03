Saira Banu diagnosed with depression, acute coronary syndrome

Veteran Indian actor Saira Banu will soon be out of ICU but needs an angiogram procedure to stabilize her health, according to an Indian news agency.

Dilip Kumar's wife, who was admitted to the hospital on August 28, suffers from breathlessness, high blood pressure, and high sugar.

As per the 77-year-old's doctors at Hinduja Hospital, “Her cardiac tests happened and she has been diagnosed with acute coronary syndrome."

“She doesn't sleep much. She wants to go home," they say.

After deep examination, the doctors reveal that Saira Banu is also battling depression after the death of husband Dilip Kumar this year.

Saira and Dilip got married in 1966. The couple acted together in several films including Sagina and Gopi.