Showbiz stars extend heartfelt greetings to fans on Eid

(From left to right), Pakistani showbiz stars Yumna Zaidi, Dananeer Mubeen, and Maya Ali celebrate Eid ul Adha

As Muslims across the world celebrated Eid ul Adha with religious devotion, Pakistani showbiz stars also extended heartfelt greetings to fans, sharing joyful family moments on social media and their Eid looks.

From glamorous glimpses to spiritual reflections, stars filled their social media with festive joy, making the occasion even more special for followers.

Asim Azhar spent his first day of Eid with his goats, extending Eid wishes to fans, and suggesting people should not slaughter animals just to store meat in their fridges, but instead distribute it to those in need.

Nimra Khan celebrated her first Eid after her wedding with her husband and family, saying, “Eid Mubarak” to fans.

Bilal Qureshi attributed his Eid joy to his family, shared a family moment, which he described as all that he has “earned” in his life.

This Eid, Zarah Noor Abbas picked a vibrant look and shared glimpses with her husband and daughter, displaying deep contentment.

“Here’s to a hearty, joy-filled Bakra Eid with your favourite people, endless laughter, and memories that matter,” Dananeer Mubeen shared in her message to fans in a pastel and soft Eid look.





Danish Taimoor and Ayeza Khan sent wishes to fans from “a different country” but with “the same emotion and prayers.”

“Many will be celebrating with lamb, mutton, korma. Don’t forget to look out for your neighbours, brothers, and sisters,” Kubra Khan suggested, encouraging people to “be kind” this Eid ul Adha.





It seems the summer Eid also prompted Maya Ali to wear a sober and beautiful pastel look, who picked pastel-coloured dress and wished to all her fans.

Yumna Zaidi described Eid as a symbol of “happiness, togetherness, and peace” for everyone. She also extended “a lot of love, blessings, and strength” to those who are far away from their families during this festive occasion.

Many celebrities highlighted the spirit of sacrifice, compassion, and charity associated with Eid ul Adha, encouraging followers to remember those in need during the celebrations.

Eid ul Adha, also known as the "festival of sacrifice", is one of the most important religious occasions observed by Muslims worldwide and is marked in Pakistan with prayers, animal sacrifices, and family gatherings.