What Kate and William did during special weekend at Balmoral with the Queen

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge love to spend time with the monarch at the royal estate

Kate Middleton and Prince William reconnected with their three kids and the Queen at her Scotland retreat, the Balmoral Castle.



According to an insider quoted by Vanity Fair, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge love to spend time with the monarch at the royal estate.

"William, Kate, and the children have been enjoying some family time in Scotland and they have just spent some special time with the Queen," the insider said.



"They always enjoy going up to Balmoral, they love the outdoors and walking in the hills and spending quality time with family. It’s where William spent a lot of his childhood and it’s important to him that his children experience what he did as a young boy," the source added.

A second source, also a family friend, added that this last long weekend of the year has become an annual fixture for the royals.

"It has become a tradition in recent years that the Bank Holiday weekend is the final family get together before Christmas and everyone is invited," the unnamed source said. "In the past it has turned into one big sleepover with lots of the Queen’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her Majesty enjoys it immensely."