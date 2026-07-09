Katie Price addresses Peter Andre affair allegations after years of denial

Katie Price revealed the reason behind her split from ex-husband Peter Andre in her highly anticipated Katie Price's documentary, Katie Price: Nothing To Hide.

The former glamour model, 49, is finally telling her side of the story in the Sky documentary series.

Episode 3 explores the couple’s rise to fame as one of the UK’s most talked about couples of the early 2000’s.

Although their children Junior, 21, and Princess, 19, appear in the documentary, their father, Peter Andre, choose not to take part in the Sky Documentaries series.

Instead, a statement on his behalf is shown as the episode comes to close.

Elsewhere in the episode, Katie discusses the struggles she faced during her relationship with the Mysterious Girl singer.

The mum-of-five opened up about why she and Peter ultimately called it quits.

She claimed that Peter accused her of having an affair- an allegation she continues to deny.

Peter previously said: “Something big happened, which I won’t reveal as I don’t want my kids reading it. Katie knows 100% the reason why I left her and I am 100% sure that what happened definitely did happen.”

As discussed in Episode 3 of Katie Price: Nothing To Hide, Peter had accused Katie of having an affair with her dressage instructor, Andrew Gould, who was also married.

Katie has continued to deny these claims. Andrew and his then-wife Polly also previously hit back at the allegations back in 2009.

Shortly after her split from Peter, Katie sat down with Andrew and Polly for a magazine interview to address the allegations.

Meanwhile, Junior and Princess Andre candidly reflected on their devastating childhood as they recalled Katie's public breakdown in the late 2010s.

The documentary is available on Sky and streaming service Now from 8 July