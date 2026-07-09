Jon Bon Jovi returns to stage

Jon Bon Jovi has made his long-awaited return to the stage, performing at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night for the first time in four years following surgery to repair a damaged vocal cord.

The 64-year-old rock icon kicked off Bon Jovi's Forever Tour at the iconic New York venue, delivering a set of over two hours and 21 songs to a rapturous crowd.

He opened with the first line of The Beatles' With a Little Help from My Friends, a knowing nod to what he had been through.

"What would you do if I sang out of tune?" he sang, before reflecting from the stage on how much the moment meant to him.

"I haven't heard the roar of a crowd in four years and I didn't know if I would remember what that was like."

He described himself as "grateful and humbled by this whole ordeal."

The return had been far from guaranteed.

After surgery, Bon Jovi said publicly in 2024 that he did not know whether he would ever be able to tour again.

The road to recovery was longer and more disorienting than he had anticipated, not least because the vocal cord damage came without obvious cause.

"I'd often joked and said the only thing that's ever been up my nose was my finger. I never did anything to hurt the cords; I didn't have any excesses," he told PEOPLE.

"I'm a trained vocalist. I've practiced the craft. So when a doctor had to explain to me that one of the cords was literally atrophying, it was confusing."

At the time, he said people had to "talk me off the ledge."

He also ruled out the obvious workarounds. Asked whether he would consider lip-syncing or using auto-tune live, his answer was unambiguous: "I'd rather get hit by a bus on the highway."