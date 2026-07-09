Liam Payne’s love letters leave girlfriend Kate Cassidy in tears

Liam Payne's girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, was moved to tears as she read old love letters from the late One Direction star.

Cassidy and Payne started dating in October 2022; but their relationship end following his death in October 2024.

For the unversed, the Stockholm Syndrome singer passed away after falling from his hotel room balcony located on the third floor in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on October 16, 2024 at the age of 31.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Kate fought back tears in an emotional video as she opened up about trying to move forward while coping with her grief.

The 26-year-old internet personality explained that she was sitting in her basement surrounded by piles of love letters handwritten by Liam.

'Sometimes when I just feel sad I read old letters that Liam wrote me which make me more sad,' she said.

'I almost feel like people don't write letters and I have a mountain of letters and journals and books and all of these things he has left me.'

Kate continued: 'I was just reading this one letter and I have to say sometimes his handwriting is a little messy.

'So sometimes I struggle reading his letters, but for my birthday he bought me a car. I'm like shaking because I'm getting sad,' she confessed.

'I haven't read this letter in so long. I feel like if you've lost somebody, it almost helps to read a letter and think as if they wrote it literally like from heaven and they're giving it to you like today.'

Fans quickly took to the comments to share sweet messages to Kate and told her to 'cherish' the letters forever.

They wrote: 'You are so lucky to have those letters.’

Other commented: ‘Omg i forget he was literally a poet bc he is a singer and of course he writes the songs; almost as if he knew you were going to need to read that one day.’

It comes after Kate admitted that she has been struggling to move on and find love again because she compares every potential partner to the late singer.