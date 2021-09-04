 
entertainment
Saturday Sep 04 2021
Web Desk

Meghan Markle asked to ‘stick with Hollywood gossip’: ‘This is not for you’

Web Desk

Saturday Sep 04, 2021

Meghan Markle recently came under fire for attempting to appear ‘serious’ when befitting ‘Hollywood gossip,’ according to experts.

This claim has been made by former US/UK relations advisor Lee Cohen and during his interview with Express, he urged the Duchess to stay ‘far away’ from serious issues in light of her recent joint statement on the Afghan issue.

Mr. Cohen claimed, “I have not seen any reaction from military personnel, why would serious people even tune in to what Ms. Markle has to say on this or any issue except Hollywood gossip?”

“Interestingly, the Sussexes were careful to avoid mention of embattled Biden, whom they have always lined up behind. I recall that the Biden White House was quick to praise the Sussexes for their 'courage' opening up about their mental health issues through the Oprah interview.”

“Now that Biden has earned the world’s scorn for his Afghanistan catastrophe, the Sussexes’ cosiness with the failed leader is less desirable.”

