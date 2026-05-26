'Golden' hitmaker EJAE strikes pose with four trophies after AMAs win

Ejae is sharing the joy of American Music Awards victory with her followers.

Taking to her official Instagram on Tuesday, May 26, the KPop Demon Hunters star shared an image of herself, striking a pose with her four accolades and a sweet message.

The Rumi voice over artist captioned the snapshot, “Thank you @amas.”

She didn’t forget to give a shout out to her supporters, “And especially thank you to the fans [teary eyes and hands forming heart emoji].

“Love you guys !!!!!!!! [crying emoji],” the South Korean singer-songwriter added.

For the occasion, the Psycho co-writer donned a chartreuse-colored, floor-length dress with a distinctive silhouette.

The dress features a draped, mock-neck turtleneck design that extends up the neck. It has padded, boxy shoulders that create a dramatic, square frame.

A long piece of matching fabric drapes down from the left shoulder area, adding asymmetry and movement to the garment.

The former SM Entertainment trainee completed the look with contrasting, bright cobalt blue leather opera-length gloves.

The image captured her flexing four-award haul after the 2026 AMAs.

For the unversed, at the 2026 American Music Awards EJAE and her fictional group HUNTR/X alongside Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami took home a total of three awards for their massive hit song Golden from the KPop Demon Hunters movie.

The categories were Song of the Year, The Singing Voices of HUNTR/XBest Pop Song and the KPop Demon Hunters project won the general category for Best Soundtrack at the same event.

Additionally, EJAE, 34, won a fourth award for Best Soundtrack for KPop Demon Hunters alongside her three group wins.

The Seoul-born artist took home the physical trophy for the entire movie's soundtrack because she served as the head co-writer, producer, and primary vocalist shaping the project's musical DNA