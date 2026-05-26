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John Legend steps in as Chrissy Teigen suffers wardrobe malfunction at AMAs

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen tied the knot in September 2013
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 26, 2026

John Legend steps in as Chrissy Teigen suffers wardrobe malfunction at AMAs

John Legend showed his gentlemanly side at the 52nd American Music Awards when wife Chrissy Teigen experienced a wardrobe mishap on the blue carpet.

The couple arrived at the Las Vegas ceremony with Teigen turning heads in a floor length beaded orange gown paired with gold heels.

But while posing for photographers, her heel caught on the hem of the dress, causing her to pause as beads spilled onto the carpet.

John Legend steps in as Chrissy Teigen suffers wardrobe malfunction at AMAs

Legend immediately bent down to untangle the gown, assisted by a staffer, before Teigen laughed off the incident and continued posing.

John Legend steps in as Chrissy Teigen suffers wardrobe malfunction at AMAs

Despite the minor malfunction, the pair remained composed.

Legend cut a stylish figure in a tan trench coat and high waist trousers, complementing Teigen’s vibrant look.

Their playful dynamic carried into the evening, with Teigen later joking on Instagram Stories about wanting to see Magic Mike Live while in Vegas.

The couple, married since September 2013, share four children: Luna, 9, Miles, 7, and twins Esti and Wren, 2. 

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