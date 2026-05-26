Shakira fires up fans ahead of US tour after huge milestone: ‘We did it’

Shakira is more excited than ever as she prepares to kick off her upcoming U.S. tour, after a major recognition.

The award season has added an extra momentum to her journey, as the global superstar credited her fans and team for making the new milestone possible.

Her ongoing tour, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour, was honoured with the Tour of the Year award at the 2026 American Music Awards.

In her recent Instagram story, the Waka Waka hitmaker expressed deep gratitude to fans for their continued support and to her touring crew for helping bring her dream production to life.

“Thank you, @amas and to all my fans who voted!” she captioned the official announcement post. “This means a lot! And I'd like to share this award with my incredible team that have been making the impossible possible on this tour.”

Describing the achievement as a shared victory, the Hips Don’t Lie songstress appeared to be more energized and grateful as she counted down to the tour’s June 13 kickoff.

“We did it, guys!” With the recognition still fresh, she added, “See you soon on the US run starting June 13th!”

For the unversed, at the 2026 American Music Awards, Shakira was nominated for two awards and won both of them: Tour of the Year , beating out major tours by Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, and Oasis.

And, Best Female Latin Artist won against fellow nominees like Karol G and Rosalía.

Notably, the Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour officially began on February 11, 2025, at the Nilton Santos Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, launching a massive stadium leg across Latin America before expanding into North America and Europe

Now, she will begin taking over the U.S. venues on June 13, starting with the brand-new Intuit Dome in Inglewood (Los Angeles area).