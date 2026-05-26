End of an era: Global confirms ‘Big Brother' leaving network after season 28

Fans of Big Brother are getting ready to say goodbye as Global has confirmed that season 28 will be the final season of the reality show to air on the network.



The long running series will return on July 9 with a new group of contestants entering the famous house and competing for the $750,000 grand prize.

The upcoming season is also expected to become a major television milestone as the show prepares to air its 1,000th episode.

Jennifer Abrams, senior vice president of content and marketing at Corus Entertainment, said the network is proud to have aired the show since 2000.

She explained that Global now wants to refresh its summer programming lineup and explore new content opportunities in the future.

Hosted by Julie Chen Moonves, the series follows strangers living together under one roof while dealing with alliances, secrets, romance and weekly eliminations.

Alongside the new season, viewers will also see the return of Big Brother: Unlocked, which will feature exclusive footage, interviews, surprise guests, and behind the scenes moments with a live studio audience for the first time.