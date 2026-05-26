KATSEYE celebrates their big AMAs win with tribute to Taylor Swift, BTS

KATSEYE celebrates their big AMAs win with tribute to fans and BTS

KATSEYE, consisting of Sophia Laforteza, Daniela Avanzini, Lara Raj, Megan Skiendiel, Jeong Yoonchae and Manon Bannerman, thanked fans after major AMAs victory.

Just like BTS, the global, multinational girl band achieved a perfect 100 percent win rate for the night during the May 25 ceremony.

After taking home three trophies, the HYBE and Geffen Records-formed group took to their official social media account to celebrate the milestone with theIR fans.

“We literally can’t believe this!! we just won 3 American Music Awards??” They captioned a video of the hexad. “EYEKONS, we owe it all to you!!”

In the six-second clip Sophia was standing in the center holding all the accolades while other group members except Manon surrounded her as they lip sync to, “I can't even believe this and this is definitely the highlight of my senior year,” a famous quote by Taylor Swift.

The Cruel Summer chart-topper said these exact words during her emotional acceptance speech at the 2007 Country Music Association (CMA) Awards.

A then 17-year-old Taylor won the Horizon Award (now known as New Artist of the Year). Still balancing high school with her skyrocketing music career, she burst into tears upon hearing her name and said the iconic line during her winning speech.

Manon was the only Katseye member who did not attend the 2026 American Music Awards.

She was absent because she has been on an extended hiatus since February to focus on her health and well-being.

The rest of the group attended as a five-piece, where they performed Pinky Up after bursting out of a giant pink teddy bear outfitted with speakers.

During their emotional acceptance speech, member Sophia gave a special shoutout to their labelmates, thanking BTS for inspiring them to represent their culture on a global scale.

KATSEYE bagged a total of three nominations and won all three awards (New Artist of the Year, Breakthrough Pop Artist and Best Music Video) at the 2026 AMAs.