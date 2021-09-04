 
Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Saturday Sep 04 2021
By
Web Desk

Watch: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif reveal they are 'Dirilis: Ertugrul' fans

By
Web Desk

Saturday Sep 04, 2021

Watch: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif reveal they are Dirilis: Ertugrul fans

Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan have turned out to be fans of hit Turkish series "Dirilis: Ertugrul".

The actors are currently in Turkey for the shooting of their upcoming movie "Tiger 3".

The pair was talking to the media along with Turkey's minister of culture and tourism Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, when they were asked whether they watch Turkish dramas.

6270905661001" data-playlist-id="" data-application-id="" class="vjs-fluid">

Salman Khan said he and his mom are fans of "Dirilis: Ertugrul" while Katrina Kaif revealed that she had watched 89 episodes of the series.

"Dirilis: Ertugrul" tells the story of "Ertugrul" the founder of the Ottoman Empire.

The series is being aired in Pakistan on the state-run TV on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan with Urdu dubbing.

The historical series has also been watched by millions of people in India on Netflix.

More From Showbiz:

Sharmila Faruqui schools Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain over parental duties

Sharmila Faruqui schools Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain over parental duties
Feroze Khan says his bond with his Sheikh is 'sensitive' and 'very personal'

Feroze Khan says his bond with his Sheikh is 'sensitive' and 'very personal'

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif meet Turkish minister

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif meet Turkish minister
LSA 2021: Hiba Bukhari, Danish Taimoor starrer ‘Deewangi’ best scene from last episode

LSA 2021: Hiba Bukhari, Danish Taimoor starrer ‘Deewangi’ best scene from last episode
LSA 2021: Ali Ansari cheers for Saboor Aly's 'FITRAT' nomination

LSA 2021: Ali Ansari cheers for Saboor Aly's 'FITRAT' nomination
Actor Talat Iqbal's daughter Sarah Talat Iqbal passes away

Actor Talat Iqbal's daughter Sarah Talat Iqbal passes away
Inside Minal Khan's star-studded bridal shower

Inside Minal Khan's star-studded bridal shower
Saira Banu diagnosed with depression, acute coronary syndrome

Saira Banu diagnosed with depression, acute coronary syndrome
Sidharth Shukla funeral: Grief-stricken Shehnaaz Gill attends final rites

Sidharth Shukla funeral: Grief-stricken Shehnaaz Gill attends final rites
Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill’s last dance video sets the internet on fire

Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill’s last dance video sets the internet on fire
Iqra Aziz is proud of Yasir Hussain: Here’s why

Iqra Aziz is proud of Yasir Hussain: Here’s why
Feroze Khan talks about cosmetic surgery gone wrong: 'I need to get off this'

Feroze Khan talks about cosmetic surgery gone wrong: 'I need to get off this'

Latest

view all