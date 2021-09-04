Watch: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif reveal they are 'Dirilis: Ertugrul' fans

Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan have turned out to be fans of hit Turkish series "Dirilis: Ertugrul".

The actors are currently in Turkey for the shooting of their upcoming movie "Tiger 3".

The pair was talking to the media along with Turkey's minister of culture and tourism Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, when they were asked whether they watch Turkish dramas.

Salman Khan said he and his mom are fans of "Dirilis: Ertugrul" while Katrina Kaif revealed that she had watched 89 episodes of the series.



"Dirilis: Ertugrul" tells the story of "Ertugrul" the founder of the Ottoman Empire.

The series is being aired in Pakistan on the state-run TV on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan with Urdu dubbing.

The historical series has also been watched by millions of people in India on Netflix.