Showbiz
Sunday Sep 05 2021
'Equality dono taraf ki honi chahiye', Iqra Aziz on Sharmila Faruqui's comments

Sunday Sep 05, 2021

A day after politician Sharmila Faruqui schooled Iqra Aziz for lauding her husband Yasir Hussain over changing their newborn son Kabir Hussain's clothes, the actor responded to her saying, “Equality dono taraf ki honi chahiye".

The Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 actor took to Instagram and shared a story to humbly respond to Sharmila Faruqui’s comments.

She said, “For you, it might not be a big thing, but in a world full of men who don’t always appreciate their wives for doing what they do as a mother for their child (jo dono ka hai). My husband does!! and if he supports, helps and appreciate, tou main kuyn nahi!?”

Iqra further said, “P.S women want men to help them aur phir karein tou boldo nothing to be proud of. Equality dono taraf ki honi chahiye.”

On Saturday, Sharmila Faruqui called out Iqra Aziz's latest photo featuring husband Yasir Hussain changing their newborn son Kabir Hussain's clothes.

The politician said, “I’m so glad your husband is hands-on but it’s nothing to be proud of or anything special. All good, involved fathers do this for their kids.”

Sharmila further added, "My husband bathes and feeds son, changes his diapers and takes him to school when I'm unwell or at work. And he loves it.”


