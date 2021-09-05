 
Sunday Sep 05 2021
MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

Kareena Kapoor visits her ‘world’ with Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor on Saturday grabbed a lunch with her parents Randhir Kapoor and Babita, and sister Karisma alongwith sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.

Kareena visited her parents and shared the adorable photo on social media.

The Good Newwz actor was also spotted leaving her house with the sons.

Later, Kareena took to Instagram and shared a sweet family photo, featuring Randhir, Babita, Karisma and she herself.

She posted the photo with caption “My world” followed by a heart emotion.

Karisma reposted sister’s photo and revealed they grabbed lunch together.

She wrote in the caption “Family time #saturdaylunch” alongwith numerous heart emoticons.

Earlier, Kareena shared a sweet selfie with son Taimur Ali Khan, leaving fans gushing over them.

On the work front, Kareena, who welcomed her second son Jeh in February this year, will next be seen in film Laal Singh Chaddha with superstar Aamir Khan.  

