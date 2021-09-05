'Hard for Queen Elizabeth to turn away her beloved grandson Prince Harry'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle like to challenge senior royals and especially Queen Elizabeth, said royal biographer Angela Levin on social media.

"It's hard for her (Queen) to turn away her beloved grandson however badly he's behaved but they are bound to have some different agenda up their sleeves and she could loose out whatever she decides," she added.



Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex continue to receive backlash for their criticism of the British royal family.

The couple is settled in the United States after stepping down as senior members of the British royal family.

The couple recently received backlash due to an updated version of their unauthorized biography "Finding Freedom".



