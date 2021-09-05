 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Sep 05 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle at the cusp of ‘becoming yesterday’s news’

By
Web Desk

Sunday Sep 05, 2021

Hollywood’s inner circle believes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are at risk of becoming ‘dangerously close to becoming yesterday’s news’.

For those unversed, a lot of resentment towards Meghan and Harry has been amounting ever since their snub from Obama’s 60th became public, but it all skyrocketed shortly after they were hand a £112million Netflix production deal, a £20million Spotify podcast contract, and even a publishing deal.

It’s all “Left a bad taste in the mouths of stars who've worked their whole lives to get to the top,” an industry insider admits to Express.

Even a veteran producer believes, “They're dangerously close to being yesterday's news in Hollywood.”

“They haven't made anything yet, and so they have no credibility beyond Netflix's deal announcement. Not all celebrity can be monetised.”

More From Entertainment:

Penelope Cruz, Antonio Banderas leave critics in stitches at Venice

Penelope Cruz, Antonio Banderas leave critics in stitches at Venice

Princess Diana, Dodi Fayed’s rumored relationship brought to light: source

Princess Diana, Dodi Fayed’s rumored relationship brought to light: source
Prince Andrew’s lawyers ‘silently going through every detail’ of abuse case

Prince Andrew’s lawyers ‘silently going through every detail’ of abuse case
Lorde will not perform in 2021 MTV Video Music Award

Lorde will not perform in 2021 MTV Video Music Award
Prince Charles in ‘crisis mode’ over Camilla’s public image: report

Prince Charles in ‘crisis mode’ over Camilla’s public image: report
Prince Harry planning UK trip with Lilibet: report

Prince Harry planning UK trip with Lilibet: report
Willard Scott, rollicking weatherman of TV's 'Today' show 35 years, dies at 87

Willard Scott, rollicking weatherman of TV's 'Today' show 35 years, dies at 87
'Hard for Queen Elizabeth to turn away her beloved grandson Prince Harry'

'Hard for Queen Elizabeth to turn away her beloved grandson Prince Harry'

Prince William’s quip against paparazzi revealed by former bodyguard

Prince William’s quip against paparazzi revealed by former bodyguard
Prince Harry’s kids Archie, Lilibet ‘expecting their new playmate’

Prince Harry’s kids Archie, Lilibet ‘expecting their new playmate’
Simone Biles looks back at 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Simone Biles looks back at 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Latest

view all