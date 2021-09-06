 
entertainment
Monday Sep 06 2021
By
Web Desk

Kaley Cuoco has all her assets protected amid divorce with Karl Cook

By
Web Desk

Monday Sep 06, 2021

Kaley Cuoco's prenup likely protects Cuoco’s estimated $100 million net worth

Kaley Cuoco has all her financial assets and belongings protected as divorce with estranged husband Karl Cook became official.

According to a source cited by Us Weekly, the former couple signed a hefty prenuptial agreement before tying the knot in 2018.

Cuoco and Cook got married in June 2018 after a six-month engagement, during which the duo signed a legal agreement just in case of a split.

Although the exact details of the prenup are under wraps, the legal document likely protects Cuoco’s estimated $100 million net worth.

The actress, who started working as a child, has had an endorsement deal with Priceline for several years and was earning $1 million per episode in The Big Bang Theory's final two seasons.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Cuoco's total income from the initial 12-season run is just under $150 million, before residuals for syndication and backend equity.

Meanwhile Cook, a renowned equestrian, thousands in prize money at horse competitions every year, and his father is billionaire Scott Cook.

