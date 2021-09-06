Kaley Cuoco has all her assets protected amid divorce with Karl Cook

Kaley Cuoco's prenup likely protects Cuoco’s estimated $100 million net worth

Kaley Cuoco has all her financial assets and belongings protected as divorce with estranged husband Karl Cook became official.



According to a source cited by Us Weekly, the former couple signed a hefty prenuptial agreement before tying the knot in 2018.

Cuoco and Cook got married in June 2018 after a six-month engagement, during which the duo signed a legal agreement just in case of a split.

Although the exact details of the prenup are under wraps, the legal document likely protects Cuoco’s estimated $100 million net worth.

The actress, who started working as a child, has had an endorsement deal with Priceline for several years and was earning $1 million per episode in The Big Bang Theory's final two seasons.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Cuoco's total income from the initial 12-season run is just under $150 million, before residuals for syndication and backend equity.

Meanwhile Cook, a renowned equestrian, thousands in prize money at horse competitions every year, and his father is billionaire Scott Cook.