Prince William’s words that made Prince Harry go ‘ballistic’: report

Insiders have finally unearthed the conversation that made Prince Harry go ballistic over his brother Prince William.

For those unversed, the conversation arose during the early days of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship.

According to a source by The Telegraph, Prince William once turned to the side and asked Prince Harry, “Are you sure about this?”

At that moment, the source claims Prince Harry “went ballistic and said: 'You’re trying to wreck this relationship before it’s even started.'”

Other sources also admitted that neither Prince William nor Kate Middleton “make Meghan feel particularly welcome” when she initially moved into the country.

One insider sat down with the outlet and explained, “You have to remember that Kate and Harry were always very close too.”

“It wasn’t a rivalry between the brothers but more a sense that they would be competing over who would lead on their various issues.”