Meghan Markle left ‘horrified’ after Firm ‘didn’t say sorry’: report

Meghan Markle was reportedly left horrified after the royal family didn’t apologize to her.

The claim has been brought forward by a source close to The Mirror and according to their claim, “Her Majesty’s staff have not responded so far.”

“In fact there has also been discussion about Christmas — and whether an invitation should be sent to Harry and Meghan after they spurned one last year.”

He also went on to say, “I think she was hoping for an apology, I think she was hoping they would phone and say, 'We are really sorry, we now see that we pushed you too far. We should have behaved differently, we should have sat down as a family and discussed your mental health issues'.”

“I think she was horrified afterwards that the reaction was so negative from the family and they didn't respond in the way that she wanted.”