Victoria Beckham rocks super vibrant blue shirt and midi skirt to give fans major style envy

entertainment
Thursday Sep 09 2021
Thursday Sep 09, 2021

Victoria Beckham delighted fans as she showed off her style in an oversized blue shirt and utility inspired midi skirt.

David Beckham's sweetheart posted yet more of her fashion tips on Instagram Wednesday as she put a crisp blue cotton shirt on display from her latest collection.

The 47-year-old fashionista gave fans major style envy as she dressed her slender physique in the oversized shirt and a utility inspired midi skirt.

The renowned fashion designer added a pop of colour with pale yellow heels, the former member of Spice Girls admired her outfit in the mirror.

She described the dress one of her favorites, saying: 'So this shirt is one of my favourite shirts. I wear it so much. I love it with a skirt but then I also like to wear it with my boyfriend jeans. I'm sure quite a lot of you have seen it because I've worn it so much. 'I've been doing quite a lot of my beauty videos. I love the colour. It's a super vibrant blue, suitable for all skin types but it's also a really nice fit."

Victoria Beckham went on to say: 'It's quite oversized so it feels very cool, very effortless. I feel like I live in this shirt.'

