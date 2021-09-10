 
Friday Sep 10 2021
Irina Shayk shows off her stunning beauty amid Kanye and Kim's reconciliation rumours

Supermodel Irina Shayk showcased her incredible fitness and true beauty to tease her rumoured boyfriend Kanye West amid rumours of his reconciliation with Kim Kardashian.

Irina looked gorgeous as she rocked a black tank top to display her elegance during outing in New York City on Thursday. 

The Russian model smiled as she was seen walking by herself after enjoying a glamorous night out on Tuesday.

The 35-year-old former Victoria's Secret stunner flashed a hint of a lace bra under a black tank top that put her busty cleavage on display.

The mother-of-one obscured her eyes with a sporty pair of rimless black sunglasses. Her look was completed with a pair of grey rain boots that kept her prepared for the drizzly northeast weather. 

