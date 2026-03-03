 
Geo News

Why Selena Gomez is wearing yellow ‘Secret Friends' ring?

Selena Gomez fuels online curiosity with Secret Friends hint

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 03, 2026

Selena Gomez surprised her fans this week with something unusual on her Instagram Stories, which left her followers wondering.

Instead of the normal green Close Friends circle, the 33-year-old singer’s profile picture showed a bright yellow ring.

The highlight said “Secret Friend” and then people immediately started wondering what it actually meant.

In the story, Selena smiled and said, “Hey guys, welcome to my Secret Friends. If you want more secrets, go here,” pointing fans to the Friends Keep Secrets podcast.

The show is hosted by her husband Benny Blanco along with Lil Dicky and Kristin.

Unlike the regular Close Friends feature which people usually use and only a few people can see, this story was visible to everyone.

That feature shows that it is not some secret Instagram tool but just a fun way to promote the podcast.

The first episode came out last week and already got people buzzing online. Even small funny details from the show have gone viral.

For now, the yellow ring is not really a new Instagram feature as it’s just a creative way that Selena is getting people excited about her husband’s podcast and sharing some fun behind-the-scenes moments.

