Ice Spice breaks silence after fans questioning her weight loss

Ice Spice isn’t letting internet rumours slide.

After a critic on X accused the 26-year-old rapper of using Ozempic to slim down – calling a recent clip of her workout routine a “weak a-video” that supposedly proved she used the trendy GLP-1 medication – Ice Spice clapped back in her own way.

“na it was depression im better now tho” she wrote.

No lengthy thread. No PR statement. Just one sentence that shifted the entire conversation.

Fans quickly flooded her replies with support.

“i love you sister & i’m glad you’re doing better” one person commented.

“you’re so loved and appreciated im glad ur feeling better” added another.

The Bronx-born star, known for viral hits and her signature cool-girl energy, has been noticeably quieter online in recent months. So when she popped back up – and chose honesty over defensiveness – supporters took notice.

The Ozempic speculation is the latest in a wave of social media chatter surrounding celebrity weight loss. But Ice Spice’s response reframed the narrative, reminding followers that not every transformation has a trendy explanation.

While she hasn’t elaborated further, her message was clear: she’s in a better place now.