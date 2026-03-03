 
Geo News

Ice Spice breaks silence after fans questioning her weight loss

Ice Spice shuts down weight loss rumours with raw response

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 03, 2026

Ice Spice breaks silence after fans questioning her weight loss
Ice Spice breaks silence after fans questioning her weight loss

Ice Spice isn’t letting internet rumours slide.

After a critic on X accused the 26-year-old rapper of using Ozempic to slim down – calling a recent clip of her workout routine a “weak a-video” that supposedly proved she used the trendy GLP-1 medication – Ice Spice clapped back in her own way.

“na it was depression im better now tho” she wrote.

No lengthy thread. No PR statement. Just one sentence that shifted the entire conversation.

Fans quickly flooded her replies with support.

“i love you sister & i’m glad you’re doing better” one person commented.

“you’re so loved and appreciated im glad ur feeling better” added another.

The Bronx-born star, known for viral hits and her signature cool-girl energy, has been noticeably quieter online in recent months. So when she popped back up – and chose honesty over defensiveness – supporters took notice.

The Ozempic speculation is the latest in a wave of social media chatter surrounding celebrity weight loss. But Ice Spice’s response reframed the narrative, reminding followers that not every transformation has a trendy explanation.

While she hasn’t elaborated further, her message was clear: she’s in a better place now.

P!nk takes over hosting duties on Kelly Clarkson's show
P!nk takes over hosting duties on Kelly Clarkson's show
Tumblr issues statement after Halsey slams it for 19th anniversary snub
Tumblr issues statement after Halsey slams it for 19th anniversary snub
Cher son Elijah Blue Allman arrested twice in 72 hours after alleged break in
Cher son Elijah Blue Allman arrested twice in 72 hours after alleged break in
Why Selena Gomez is wearing yellow ‘Secret Friends' ring?
Why Selena Gomez is wearing yellow ‘Secret Friends' ring?
'The Bold and the Beautiful' stars Darin Brooks, Kelly Kruger part ways
'The Bold and the Beautiful' stars Darin Brooks, Kelly Kruger part ways
‘Adolescence' icon Stephen Graham calls out Hollywood stars for lacking respect
‘Adolescence' icon Stephen Graham calls out Hollywood stars for lacking respect
Mark Ronson finds 'new gig' thanks to Dua Lipa
Mark Ronson finds 'new gig' thanks to Dua Lipa
Britney Spears shocked to learn his ex-husband Sam Asghari's real identity
Britney Spears shocked to learn his ex-husband Sam Asghari's real identity