Cher son Elijah Blue Allman arrested twice in 72 hours after alleged break in

Cher’s son Elijah Blue Allman was arrested for the second time in three days after allegedly breaking into a home in Windham, New Hampshire, Sunday, March 1.

The Windham Police Department confirmed to Us Weekly that the 49-year-old was charged with burglary, two counts of criminal mischief, and breach of bail.

He was arraigned the following day at Salem District Court and ordered held on preventive detention.

According to police statement to the outlet, officers responded to a 911 call reporting a forced entry at a residence.

A woman inside the home told dispatchers she was hiding in a closet after someone broke in.

When officers arrived, they found Allman sitting on a couch in the living room, smoking a cigarette.

He reportedly claimed he had permission to enter the property.

However, the homeowner and her husband denied giving any such consent.

This arrest came just two days after Allman was detained in Concord, New Hampshire, on February 27.

Police said to the outlet that he was taken into custody at St. Paul’s School after allegedly causing a disturbance in the dining hall.

He was charged with two counts of simple assault, one count of criminal trespass, one count of criminal threatening, and one count of disorderly conduct.

He was released without bail following that incident.

Allman is the son of 79-year-old Cher and her late second husband Gregg Allman, who died in 2017.

Cher also shares son Chaz Bono with her first husband, Sonny Bono.