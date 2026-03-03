'The Bold and the Beautiful' stars Darin Brooks, Kelly Kruger part ways

Darin Brooks and Kelly Kruger are going their separate ways after nearly a decade of their marriage.

The Bold and the Beautiful co-stars announced on Monday, March 2, that they have separated.

“We’re committed to coparenting our two children and remaining friends,” the former couple shared in a statement to TV Insider. The outlet also reported that they have filed for divorce.

The two, who tied the knot in March 2016, are parents to two daughters Everleigh and Gemma.

Darin, 41, and Kelly, 43, first met in 2010 on the set of his show Blue Mountain State where she appeared in a guest role.

They got engaged at the Shangri-La Hotel in Paris in June 2014 while the CBS soap opera was filming there on location after the Canadian actress had been cast in the role of publicist Eva.

Two years later they exchanged vows in a wedding ceremony that took place in his native Hawaii and became parents for the first time in September 2019.

The Young and the Restless star and Darin welcomed their second daughter Gemma in January 2022.

While the reason of their divorce is not revealed yet, the actor, who played Max Brady on B&B from 2013 to 2014, once recalled how the pair began dating.

“We were spending so much time together, and one day I just grabbed her head, and I kissed her,” Darin told Soaps.com in 2016.