Tumblr issues statement after Halsey slams it for 19th anniversary snub

Halsey criticizes Tumblr for excluding her from 19th anniversary video montage

Halsey criticized Tumblr for excluding her from their 19th anniversary celebration montage.

Three days ago, the social media service dropped a video compilation celebrating its 19 years.

The clip included artists namely Lana Del Rey, One Direction, The Weeknd and many more. But it did not feature the Closer singer.

Furious Halsey reposted Tumblr’s video on X, formerly known as Twitter, and slammed them for the snub.

She wrote, “I keep your lights on for years and this is the thanks I get?”

Earlier today, they released a special statement apologizing to the 31-year-old singer for the mistake.

The apology note read, “We are deeply sorry you were not included in our 19th birthday edit. You are and have forever been a pillar of our platform and yes for lack of better words “Keeping our lights on for years.”

They continued, “We would never, as you once put it, intentionally swerve you.”

“We hope you can find it in your heart to forgive us”, the note concluded.

The Colors singer have used Tumblr in her past to share poetry and musings.

Work wise, Halsey is majorly focused on touring and celebrating the 10th anniversary of debut album, "Badlands".