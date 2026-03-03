P!nk takes over hosting duties on Kelly Clarkson’s show

P!nk is taking over Kelly Clarkson’s show for one week and fans are more excited than her.

Starting March 2, 2026, P!nk will guest host The Kelly Clarkson Show while Clarkson takes a short break as she will return the week of March 9 and continue until the show ends in fall 2026.

The announcement made fans wonder if P!nk might take over the show permanently but this is just a temporary role where NBC Insider said that her guest hosting is part of Women’s History Month, celebrating women who inspire and make a difference.

All of the show’s fans quickly took to their social media to share their excitement, with many of them loving her energy and personality and even joked that she should host every week.

Clarkson also shared kind words about P!nk taking over as she said that she has always been a fan and is happy to see her host the show, even joking that she wishes she could watch it herself.

A source, however, told Entertainment Tonight that P!nk has ideas to host more in the future but nothing official has been confirmed just now.

For now, viewers and followers can enjoy her week as host while Clarkson gets ready to return.