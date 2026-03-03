 
Geo News

P!nk takes over hosting duties on Kelly Clarkson's show

Kelly Clarkson announces a short break from 'The Kelly Clarkson Show'

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 03, 2026

P!nk takes over hosting duties on Kelly Clarkson’s show
P!nk takes over hosting duties on Kelly Clarkson’s show

P!nk is taking over Kelly Clarkson’s show for one week and fans are more excited than her.

Starting March 2, 2026, P!nk will guest host The Kelly Clarkson Show while Clarkson takes a short break as she will return the week of March 9 and continue until the show ends in fall 2026.

The announcement made fans wonder if P!nk might take over the show permanently but this is just a temporary role where NBC Insider said that her guest hosting is part of Women’s History Month, celebrating women who inspire and make a difference.

All of the show’s fans quickly took to their social media to share their excitement, with many of them loving her energy and personality and even joked that she should host every week.

Clarkson also shared kind words about P!nk taking over as she said that she has always been a fan and is happy to see her host the show, even joking that she wishes she could watch it herself.

A source, however, told Entertainment Tonight that P!nk has ideas to host more in the future but nothing official has been confirmed just now.

For now, viewers and followers can enjoy her week as host while Clarkson gets ready to return.

Tumblr issues statement after Halsey slams it for 19th anniversary snub
Tumblr issues statement after Halsey slams it for 19th anniversary snub
Cher son Elijah Blue Allman arrested twice in 72 hours after alleged break in
Cher son Elijah Blue Allman arrested twice in 72 hours after alleged break in
Ice Spice breaks silence after fans questioning her weight loss
Ice Spice breaks silence after fans questioning her weight loss
Why Selena Gomez is wearing yellow ‘Secret Friends' ring?
Why Selena Gomez is wearing yellow ‘Secret Friends' ring?
'The Bold and the Beautiful' stars Darin Brooks, Kelly Kruger part ways
'The Bold and the Beautiful' stars Darin Brooks, Kelly Kruger part ways
‘Adolescence' icon Stephen Graham calls out Hollywood stars for lacking respect
‘Adolescence' icon Stephen Graham calls out Hollywood stars for lacking respect
Mark Ronson finds 'new gig' thanks to Dua Lipa
Mark Ronson finds 'new gig' thanks to Dua Lipa
Britney Spears shocked to learn his ex-husband Sam Asghari's real identity
Britney Spears shocked to learn his ex-husband Sam Asghari's real identity