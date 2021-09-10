 
Jean-Paul Belmondo honoured with national tribute by France

Pallbearers carried Belmondo's coffin, covered in the French tricolour flag, into the courtyard of museum in Paris

France paid a rich tribute to Jean-Paul Belmondo on Thursday, saying the charismatic actor and New Wave legend who died on Monday aged 88 would live forever on film screens.

Pallbearers carried Belmondo's coffin, covered in the French tricolour flag, into the courtyard of Les Invalides military museum in Paris, where Napoleon is buried, for an official homage.

Known affectionately to the French people as Bébel, Belmondo was long one of France's most popular actors, having switched to mainstream movies after rocketing to international fame as a star of New Wave cinema in the role of an existential gangster in Jean-Luc Godard's "A bout de souffle" ("Breathless") in 1959.

"He was the friend everyone dreamed of having," President Emmanuel Macron said in a speech at the tribute.

"He never stopped renewing himself, reinventing himself, and in doing so conquering successive generations," Macron said, adding: "Adieu Bébel."

"Where he is, I'm sure he is smiling, as always," his grandson Victor Belmondo, a budding actor, said at the ceremony in the courtyard of the Invalides, where a large picture of his grandfather, with his trademark jocular smile, stood.

Belmondo's family, cabinet ministers and celebrities including Oscar winner Jean Dujardin and many other French actors, as well as fans, attended the ceremony.

