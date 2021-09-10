'Next 24 hours are critical for Umer Sharif': Zareen Umer

Pakistani comedian Umer Sharif's wife Mrs. Zareen Umer is requesting fans to pray for his health.

Sharif, who is making rounds on the internet after his appeal to PM Imran Khan for cancer treatment facilitation, has the next few hours critical to his life.

Turning to Sharif's official Facebook page, wife Zareen urged fans to remember him in prayers.

"24 hours are critical for umer please pray as much as you can! Mrs zareen umer," read the post.

Umer Sharif earlier requested PM Imran Khan to help him seek his VISA on an urgent basis. The doctors have advised the TV personality for treatment overseas.









