"Kurulus:Osman" will be aired in Russia, announced the production team of the hit Turkish series.

The announcement came days before the season 3 of the historical TV series is aired.



The show tells the story of Osman, the founder of the Ottoman Empire. It was watched my millions of people across the world in various languages.

According to a statement, Russia's leading Pay TV and digital platform, Tricolor, will screen "Kurulus: Osman" in local language.

Without sharing the exact release date, the statement said the TV series will soon be aired in Russia.