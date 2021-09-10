 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Sep 10 2021
By
Web Desk

'Kurulus:Osman' will be aired in Russia

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 10, 2021

Kurulus:Osman will be aired in Russia

"Kurulus:Osman" will be aired in Russia, announced the production team of the hit Turkish series.  

The announcement came days before the season 3 of the historical TV series is aired.

Kurulus:Osman will be aired in Russia

The show tells the story of Osman, the founder of the Ottoman Empire. It was watched my millions of people across the world in various languages.

According to a statement, Russia's leading Pay TV and digital platform, Tricolor, will screen "Kurulus: Osman" in local language.

Without sharing the exact release date, the statement said the TV series will soon be aired in Russia.

More From Entertainment:

Venice Film Fest leaves competition wide open with feminist-tinged selection

Venice Film Fest leaves competition wide open with feminist-tinged selection

Benedict Cumberbatch goes from Marvel superhero to cowboy in 'Power of the Dog'

Benedict Cumberbatch goes from Marvel superhero to cowboy in 'Power of the Dog'
Jennifer Aniston breaks down in tears during the Ellen DeGeneres Show

Jennifer Aniston breaks down in tears during the Ellen DeGeneres Show

Jessica Alba speaks out against the sexism she faced while rising through the ranks

Jessica Alba speaks out against the sexism she faced while rising through the ranks

Disney to debut rest of 2021 films exclusively in theaters

Disney to debut rest of 2021 films exclusively in theaters
Olivia Munn shares details about her pregnancy journey

Olivia Munn shares details about her pregnancy journey

Gigi Hadid amazes fans as she walks the Moschino runway

Gigi Hadid amazes fans as she walks the Moschino runway
Kate Beckinsale rushed to the hospital after sustaining back injury

Kate Beckinsale rushed to the hospital after sustaining back injury

Piers Morgan compares himself to Cristiano Ronaldo

Piers Morgan compares himself to Cristiano Ronaldo
Jennifer Lopez wows in low-cut white gown with Ben Affleck on Venice Film Festival red carpet

Jennifer Lopez wows in low-cut white gown with Ben Affleck on Venice Film Festival red carpet
Kim Kardashian clashes with neighbour over her plan to construct underground bunker

Kim Kardashian clashes with neighbour over her plan to construct underground bunker
Gwen Stefani shares special tribute to husband Blake Shelton on incredible achievement

Gwen Stefani shares special tribute to husband Blake Shelton on incredible achievement

Latest

view all